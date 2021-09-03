Crater FFA member wins Grand Champion Steer, Reserve Champion Showman at State Fair

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —A Crater High School FFA member, won big at the Oregon State Fair last Sunday. Kaitllyn Hill, a soon-to-be sophomore, won Grand Champion FFA Steer, along with the Reserve Grand Champion Showman.
She’s been involved with raising livestock since she was just 8-years-old. She says the win came as a big surprise.
“I’ve been really trying to get a good win for showmanship and my whole time that I’ve been doing this and market is the same way, try to bring the best animal that I can find and do my best,” said Hill.
The next competition she’ll compete in is the harvest fair at the Jackson County Expo in October.
Congratulations Kaitllyn!
