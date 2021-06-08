Home
Crater High hosts Senior Cruise to honor upcoming graduates

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Crater High School seniors were celebrated tonight ahead of their graduation with a senior cruise parade.

School officials say anywhere between 150 – 300 cars were in attendance.

The cars began at Crater on N. 3rd Street before going through Central Point and finishing at Scenic Middle School.

“It’s amazing we love it, it’s funny this is probably one of our most well-attended events and it’s only 2 years old. The community insisted we have it,” said Crater Business, Innovation and Science Principal, Tiffany Slaughter.

The Central Point Police also joined in the parade.

Slaughter says Rogue Credit Union judged the decorated cars before the parade and gave the winners cash prizes.

