CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- Crater High School reverting back to a one-school system after years of using a three-school system for around 15 years.

In the welcome back letter to families from the school district, Superintendent Walt Davenport wrote that the reunification of Crater High marks a significant milestone in fostering a more cohesive and unified educational environment.

Davenport says students will benefit from shared resources, enhanced collaboration and a stronger sense of school identity.

He also says the reunification ensures students have equal access to opportunities in personal and academic growth.

Crater High Principal Scott Dippel says this was the right change for students.

“The structures, while innovative when we first started, started to really restrict our ability to be innovative towards the end. Once a student had selected a school, it was very difficult for them to access courses or teachers or other programs,” Dippel said.

Dippel says the school has added learning pathway certificates, so students can select certain classes and internships in their area of interest that can be accepted at colleges, trade schools and employers.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.