Crater High School senior elected as FFA State President for the 2021-22 school year

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Future Farmers of America program, better known as FFA, elected a new state president for the 2021-2022 school year and she’s a senior at Crater High School!
Isabel D’Aquisto says she’s the first female state president from Crater and the first state president from the school in 2 decades.
D’Aquisto began her agricultural career in 4-H, raising rabbits and sheep before joining FFA her freshman year.
She previously served as president and reporter for the Crater Chapter.
“So many state officers and stuff come from eastern Oregon a lot, it’s very rural out there, and we never have much representation from southern Oregon. And now, not only me, but my friend from Rogue River was elected as state secretary, too, so we’re southern Oregon repping over here,” said D’Aquisto.
D’Aquisto says she’s planning on visiting every FFA chapter in the state to interact with members and run leadership camps.
She hopes to become a high school FFA advisor when she completes school.
