Crater High School swimmer headed to state meet this week

After winning two state titles last year, Marcus Reyes-Gentry has much bigger plans for the future.
“I’m just trying to win at different events,” said Reyes-Gentry.
For him, swimming is a part of life.
He’s been in a pool as far back as he can remember.
“I used to like, suck my thumb while I swam,” added Reyes-Gentry.
The Crater sophomore is the only swimmer from the high school headed to state this week in Tualatin.
At last week’s district meet, he won first place in the 200-meter freestyle.
“What I look for in swimmers usually isn’t how fast they swim, but their character and he has great character,” said head swim coach, Hayley Dixon.
Though Reyes-Gentry is excited about his win, he is also disappointed.
He didn’t make state in the event he won last year as a freshman.
“I got disqualified for twitching on the blocks, which is considered a false start,” Reyes-Gentry said.
Dixon calls Marcus a natural.
With a little extra motivation, his competitors are in trouble.
“He is a self-starter, he has a lot of intrinsic motivation. He pushes himself, I think he’s gonna break that record. It’s just not gonna be this year,” said Dixon.
The awards don’t come easy.
Reyes-Gentry trains year round.
He’s in the pool at 6:30 am before school for practice.
He also works with a personal trainer in the afternoons.
