Home
Crater High School swimmer headed to state meet this week

Crater High School swimmer headed to state meet this week

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A sophomore at Crater high is making a big splash in competitive swimming.

After winning two state titles last year, Marcus Reyes-Gentry has much bigger plans for the future.

“I’m just trying to win at different events,” said Reyes-Gentry.

For him, swimming is a part of life.

He’s been in a pool as far back as he can remember.

“I used to like, suck my thumb while I swam,” added Reyes-Gentry.

The Crater sophomore is the only swimmer from the high school headed to state this week in Tualatin.

At last week’s district meet, he won first place in the 200-meter freestyle.

“What I look for in swimmers usually isn’t how fast they swim, but their character and he has great character,” said head swim coach, Hayley Dixon.

Though Reyes-Gentry is excited about his win, he is also disappointed.

He didn’t make state in the event he won last year as a freshman.

“I got disqualified for twitching on the blocks, which is considered a false start,” Reyes-Gentry said.
Dixon calls Marcus a natural.

With a little extra motivation, his competitors are in trouble.

“He is a self-starter, he has a lot of intrinsic motivation. He pushes himself, I think he’s gonna break that record. It’s just not gonna be this year,” said Dixon.

The awards don’t come easy.

Reyes-Gentry trains year round.

He’s in the pool at 6:30 am before school for practice.

He also works with a personal trainer in the afternoons.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »