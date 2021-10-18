Home
Crater High students and SOHS putting on spooky performances

Crater High students and SOHS putting on spooky performances

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — If you’re a fan of local history and the performing arts – then you may be interested in a performance being put on at Hanley Farm.

Amy and the Ghosts: Tales of the Dark is a play being put on by Crater High School drama students and the Southern Oregon Historical Society.

The play recreates local ghost stories – ranging from the historic Wolf Creek Inn to haunted houses in Yreka.

One of the playwrights, Larry Mulally, says around 20 students are a part of the production.

“It captures the spirit of these old ghost stories, you have some very strong actors and its a labor of love being done under COVID restrictions,” he said.

Tickets for the shows cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 12-years-old or younger.

If you’re interested in checking it out, visit sohs.org.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »