Crater High students and SOHS putting on spooky performances

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — If you’re a fan of local history and the performing arts – then you may be interested in a performance being put on at Hanley Farm.
Amy and the Ghosts: Tales of the Dark is a play being put on by Crater High School drama students and the Southern Oregon Historical Society.
The play recreates local ghost stories – ranging from the historic Wolf Creek Inn to haunted houses in Yreka.
One of the playwrights, Larry Mulally, says around 20 students are a part of the production.
“It captures the spirit of these old ghost stories, you have some very strong actors and its a labor of love being done under COVID restrictions,” he said.
Tickets for the shows cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 12-years-old or younger.
If you’re interested in checking it out, visit sohs.org.
