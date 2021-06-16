Crater Lake National Park prepares for busy summer

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —Crater Lake National Park officials, are prepping for what could be a record-breaking summer of visitors.
As Covid restrictions ease and temperatures increase, many are looking to get outdoors. But some park facilities will stay closed during the season.
Park visitor centers are also closed. No boat or trolley tours will be happening this season either.
But some good news, Mazama Campground, Annie Creek Restaurant and Gifts, and Rim Village Cafe and Gifts, are open.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.