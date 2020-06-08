Crater Lake National Park reopens

Home
Crater Lake National Park, Ore. – Crater Lake National Park reopened to visitors Monday morning after being closed for more than two months due to the pandemic.

Justin Crawford of New York was one of the first in line as the barricades to the park were moved away.

“We’re making a road trip back home to Buffalo.”  Crawford explains.  “So Crater Lake was first on our list to see.”

Debe Bair of Klamath Falls was rewarded with a stunning view of the lake on a clear day.

“The lake is just phenomenal.”  Bair marveled.  “Sitting up here looking out over this, there’s just no words – it’s absolutely beautiful.”

The Rim Village gift shop is now open, but boat tours and interpretive programs for this season have been cancelled.

“We’re increasing access to the park.”  Notes Chief of Interpretation Marsha McCabe.  “We’re not going to be able to reopen everything, but we’re going to reopen what we can, and some things will open a bit later.”

McCabe adds it’s hard to estimate what impact the pandemic will have on the park.  “Our visitation in recent years has been over 700,000 people – and we get visitors from all over the world.”

Visitors are asked to respect social distancing, and encouraged to wear masks.

That’s no problem for Gary Richards of Mesa, Arizona.

“We do a lot of traveling and sightseeing.”  Richards notes.  “We take a lot of caution by hand sanitizer, with clorox wipes, everything – they’re in our car, they’re in our motorhome.  Everywhere we go, we do that.”

“Parks are here to be enjoyed.”  McCabe points out.  “So we’re certainly happy to see visitors.”

Visitor updates are available at several websites:

www.recreation.gov/sitepass/2647

www.travelcraterlake.com

www.nps.gov/crla

www.nps.gov/coronavirus

