Craterian Theater announces new season for centennial year anniversary

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Craterian Theater at the Collier Center unveiled its upcoming season of shows on Tuesday.

The 2024-2025 season lineup features unique performances in “The Aluminum Show” that is returning after 12 years, as well as comedian Tom Papa, who will be performing for the first time in the valley. For the upcoming holiday season, Jake Schimabukuro will perform ukulele in his show “Holidays in Hawaii,” plus the Nutcracker Prince takes on the Mouse King in “Nutcracker Magical Christmas Ballet.”

“We are really excited to announce our new season today,” said Eric Strahl, marketing director for the Craterian Theater. “We run our season kind of by the academic calendar. So we are just finishing up one season as we announce the next season starting this September.”

This marks the theater’s 27th season of shows as well as its 100th anniversary.

As far as plans for celebrating the centennial of the building Strahl said, “we are keeping that under wraps for now. We are also looking to renovate pieces and parts of the building, update technology, find the things we have worn out over a quarter of a century.”

Tickets for the new season go on sale June 25 at 10 a.m.

For more information head to The Craterian Theater’s website.

2024-2025 Season lineup:

TMTO’s How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying – August 3-4, 9-11

Modern Gentlemen – September 27 at 7 p.m.

Tom Papa – October 5 at 7 p.m.

Tapestry: Tribute to Carole King – October 6 at 7 p.m.

Michael Feinstein – October 8

TMTO Howlin’ Halloween – October 25-27

Home Free – October 14 at 7 p.m.

Jake Shimabukuro – November 11

Nutcracker Magical Christmas Ballet – November 16 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Gingerbread Jubilee – November

TMTO Alice in Wonderland – December 14-15, 20-21

Celtic Christmas – December 22 at 7 p.m.

The Pack Drumline – January 19 at 7 p.m.

The Aluminum Show – January 22 at 7 p.m.

Trinity Irish JIG – January 26 at 7 p.m.

Whose Live – February 4 at 7 p.m.

Jim Witter: I’ll Have to Say I Love You in a Song – February 14 at 7 p.m.

Mark Hummel Blues Harmonica Blowout – February 15 at 7 p.m.

RESPECT: A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin – February 19 at 7 p.m.

TMTO Hadestown (Teen Edition) – March 8-9, 14-16

Paula Poundstone – March 19 at 7 p.m.

Glen Miller Orchestra – March 22 at 7 p.m.

Seals & Croft 2 – April 5 at 7 p.m.

Queen’s Cartoonist – April 6 – 3 p.m.

Pink Martini – April 13 at 7 p.m.

American Patchwork – April 27 at 7 p.m.

Mariachi Herencia – May 2 at 7 p.m.

