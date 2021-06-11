Crescent City PD hoping cell towers help in search for graduation threat suspect

CRESCENT CITY, Calif — Crescent City Police says it plans to get a search warrant to check nearby cell towers, in its ongoing graduation shooting threat investigation.
Multiple agencies including the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Redwood Elementary School’s graduation at Del Norte High School Wednesday night.
Police say the suspect called the non-emergency line – threatening to shoot families at the ceremony. Officers quickly evacuated everyone and no shots were fired or injuries reported.
RELATED: Police respond to ‘threats of shooting’ at high school in northern California
Because the call went to the non-emergency line, detectives say they are not able to recognize the number. Chief Richard Griffin says there is no ongoing threat to the public and believes it was possibly a prank.
“We’re taking it very seriously, each and every one of them,” Chief Griffin said. “We don’t dismiss it as a prank or any of them, so we will continue to investigate this until everything is exhausted.”
Anyone with information is urged to call dispatch at 707-464-4191.
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]