Crescent City PD hoping cell towers help in search for graduation threat suspect

CRESCENT CITY, Calif — Crescent City Police says it plans to get a search warrant to check nearby cell towers, in its ongoing graduation shooting threat investigation.

Multiple agencies including the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Redwood Elementary School’s graduation at Del Norte High School Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect called the non-emergency line – threatening to shoot families at the ceremony. Officers quickly evacuated everyone and no shots were fired or injuries reported.

Because the call went to the non-emergency line, detectives say they are not able to recognize the number. Chief Richard Griffin says there is no ongoing threat to the public and believes it was possibly a prank.

“We’re taking it very seriously, each and every one of them,” Chief Griffin said. “We don’t dismiss it as a prank or any of them, so we will continue to investigate this until everything is exhausted.”

Anyone with information is urged to call dispatch at 707-464-4191.

