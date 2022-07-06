Crews making progress on Skookum Creek Fire

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King July 5, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —ODF says the largest fire, it’s still engaged on is the Skookum Creek Fire.

It’s located about 2 miles north of the Oregon-California border, in the Soda Mountain Wilderness.

The fire was caught at 6 acres, it’s 100% lined and 25 % mopped up.

ODF says firefighters are facing challenges following the recent rains.

The road they were using to access the fire was washed out overnight, making the hike much longer and more difficult.

71 people are assigned to this incident, including four hand crews, three type 6 engines, a water tender, and ODF overhead personnel.

