Crews still working to restore power after snow storm

Pacific Power is still working to restore power to homes across southern Oregon. Over the weekend, crews restored power to several thousand, but there’s still 100 people in the dark. Pacific Power says most of the remaining homes should get power back tonight with the rest in the next couple days.
Last night they restored power to about 1,000 customers. The homes still in the dark are mostly located in west Josephine County in remote areas.
“Those customers are located in remote locations that are difficult for our crews to access with damage equipment, so it’s taking a little bit more time for them to gain access and make the necessary, necessary repairs,” Drew Hanson said.
At the peak, roughly 18,000 were without power. You can get updates from the company on when power will be restored through their website: Pacific Power. net
All Red Cross shelters in Josephine County are closed.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.