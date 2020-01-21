Crews still working to restore power after snow storm

Home
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Power is back on for many in southern Oregon, but days after the worst winter storm of the year, some are still in the dark.

Pacific Power is still working to restore power to homes across southern Oregon. Over the weekend, crews restored power to several thousand, but there’s still 100 people in the dark. Pacific Power says most of the remaining homes should get power back tonight with the rest in the next couple days.

Last night they restored power to about 1,000 customers. The homes still in the dark are mostly located in west Josephine County in remote areas.

“Those customers are located in remote locations that are difficult for our crews to access with damage equipment, so it’s taking a little bit more time for them to gain access and make the necessary, necessary repairs,” Drew Hanson said.

At the peak, roughly 18,000 were without power. You can get updates from the company on when power will be restored through their website: Pacific Power. net

All Red Cross shelters in Josephine County are closed.

