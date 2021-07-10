Home
Crews work to protect homes as Jack Fire in Douglas Co. reaches 5,477 acres

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. —The Jack Fire continues to burn in Douglas County. While it continues to grow, firefighters are more confident Friday, about the progress they’re making.

The fire’s now estimated to be 5,477 acres. There is no containment.

Firefighters say progress has been made to reduce the footprint of the fire. 6 aircrafts, 3 bulldozers, and 43 engines are all taking part in the effort.

193 structures are threatened.  Crews are currently focusing on the Dry Creek area, to protect its properties.

“They have put hand lines around many of the homes, they’ve installed hoses or water lays out there and they have prepped for burn in the event that the fire moves towards the Dry Creek area,” said Shannon Dunfee, PIO for the Jack Fire.

Temperatures dropped overnight, helping firefighters get more of a handle on the situation. On Thursday a very large air tanker dropped retardant on the fire. 4 type-1 helicopters also did targeted water drops, to hit precise locations.

The community of Dry Creek is under level 3 “Go” orders as well as the entirety of Illahee Road. Apple Creek, Horseshoe Bend, and Eagle Rock Campgrounds are all under level 3 orders.

