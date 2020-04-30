Home
Crisis brings foster families together

Crisis brings foster families together

Local News , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – Southern Ore. has had a shortage of foster care parents in recent years, but during the coronavirus crisis Oregon Department of Human Services says families have been stepping up.

Twyla Williamson has been a foster parent for 3 years. In addition to she and her husband’s own 2 kids, they foster 4 more, ranging from 4 to 13 years old.

“As a foster parent community, we wanna see kids be safe and be healthy and be nurtured and be loved. That’s what we do. So I think in moments of crisis you’ll see foster families step up, rather than step down,” said Williamson.

She says teaching her kids during the Stay-at-Home order has presented its challenges, but she says it gives her an excuse to bond with the kids.

The Jackson County Foster Parent Association is also looking for a space donation for their Clothing Warehouse. Click HERE for more information.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »