Crisis brings foster families together

MEDFORD, Ore. – Southern Ore. has had a shortage of foster care parents in recent years, but during the coronavirus crisis Oregon Department of Human Services says families have been stepping up.
Twyla Williamson has been a foster parent for 3 years. In addition to she and her husband’s own 2 kids, they foster 4 more, ranging from 4 to 13 years old.
“As a foster parent community, we wanna see kids be safe and be healthy and be nurtured and be loved. That’s what we do. So I think in moments of crisis you’ll see foster families step up, rather than step down,” said Williamson.
She says teaching her kids during the Stay-at-Home order has presented its challenges, but she says it gives her an excuse to bond with the kids.
The Jackson County Foster Parent Association is also looking for a space donation for their Clothing Warehouse. Click HERE for more information.
