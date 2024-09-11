Crunch Fitness honors 9/11 heroes with annual stair climb challenge

MEDFORD, Ore. – Wednesday, Crunch Fitness staff and gym members around the country took part in the 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb challenge.

The event involves climbing 110 flights of stairs to symbolize the 110 floors of the World Trade Center’s twin towers.

Crunch Fitness Medford General Manager, Conrad Du Toit, says some local firefighters even completed the challenge wearing full gear. One participant told NBC5 News it’s a way for her to show respect to the first responders who died that day.

“We need heroes, and I want to honor them, and this is something I can do to honor them. A lot of people lost their lives and that’s always important. Heroes are always important, we need them,” said gym member Stacy Sanders.

Those who completed the challenge today in Medford received one free week of membership as well as a feature on the gym’s social media accounts.

