Home
Cub Scouts in White City asking for signed valentine cards

Cub Scouts in White City asking for signed valentine cards

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

WHITE CITY, Ore. — If you’re wanting to make someone’s day with a valentine, Cub Scouts Pack 103 in White City is encouraging you to bring your signed valentine cards to them.

The cub scouts are creating valentines to give to seniors at Laurel Pines Retirement Lodge.

The troop says its doing valentines this year because it was unable to come decorate for Christmas, due to the pandemic.

“These are one of my Scooby Doo ones, it says my name and has a lollipop and a heart in it,” said 6-year-old cub scout, Rowan Wolf.

The scout leader is asking valentines be submitted before February 1st, so the letters can quarantine before being handed out to the elderly.

You can reach out to the troop via their Facebook page if interested.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »