Cummins Inc. buys local manufacturer Brammo

Talent, Ore. — A local company that began as a startup in someone’s garage is now going global.
Cummins incorporated announced Monday it’s acquiring the assets of Brammo.
This is a great place and I think a lot more people are going to find out about it because of what we’ve just done,” Brammo CEO Craig Bramscher said.
A global company is about to put Southern Oregon on the map.
Known as the world’s largest manufacturer of diesel engines, Cummins has decided to acquire Brammo.
“We started out building motorcycles but the intent was always to build electric power trains for a broad number of vehicles,” Bramscher said.
Brammo CEO Craig Bramscher says the company started in his garage.
Then in 2008, Brammo began selling motorcycles run on battery technology.
“It was a hard road to hoe in terms of finding the right markets and the right opportunities and people were I think originally reluctant about whether electric was viable or not,” Bramscher said.
Cummins has answered that question.
Not only is electric viable, but Cummins thinks it’s worth investing in.
The company says the deal with Brammo will help it move forward into electrification.
“For many decades, diesel has been the one stop shop for all commercial industrial applications. I think definitely the world’s changing for lots of reasons and technology is improving, technology costs are coming down that make electrification a very viable option,” Julie Furber said, who is the executive director of Cummins’ electrification business.
Cummins plans to use Brammo’s battery technology to create electric buses and trucks.
“When we started talking to Cummins we realized they were really in the same business we wanted to be in,” Bramscher said.
Bramscher says he thinks the transition will bring a lot of stability to Brammo and it will also bring more jobs to the Rogue Valley.
“Bringing a fortune 200 company into the valley through this acquisition is very exciting from Southern Oregon’s perspective,” Bramscher said.
While Cummins hopes to expand Brammo into other markets, the company says it will keep the spirit of Brammo’s innovation in the future.
Bramscher says it’s everything he could have ever dreamed of.
“We’re really looking forward to achieving our dreams and really scaling up what we set out to do ten years ago,” Bramscher said.