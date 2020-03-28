Home
Curry County closes hotels, short-term rentals to stop COVID-19 spread

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — County officials on the Oregon coast are taking action to prevent coronavirus spread.

The Curry County Board of Commissioners has ordered all hotels, motels and short-term rentals to close. The order includes cities that haven’t adopted city-specific resolutions or orders at places where people pay to stay for 28 days or less.

The order does not apply for people staying longer than 30 days including victims of domestic violence, healthcare and government workers, first responders, veterans and people delivering essential goods and services.

The order is in effect until further notice. Bandon has also closed to overnight visitors until May 1.

