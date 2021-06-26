Curry County to officially transfer health services to OHA next Thursday

CURRY COUNTY, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority will assume public health duties in Curry County next week, after County leaders voted for the transfer last April.
On Friday April 16th, the Curry County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 at an emergency meeting, to allow the state to take control of the County’s Public Health Department.
The vote followed a letter from the state a week before – citing the County’s lack of available staff members. At the time, Public Health Administrator Sherrie Ward was the only staff member handling the services.
OHA noted in their letter that the County, “is not currently capable of carrying out its [health] duties under state law.”
RELATED STORY: Oregon Health Authority to take over Curry Co. Public Health operations
Commissioner Christopher Paasch, who voted against the transfer, told NBC5 news on April 23rd that two out of the three former employees quit unexpectedly. The WIC coordinator and the emergency services coordinator were the key positions that left.
RELATED STORY: Several staffers quit Curry Co. Health Department; County workers allege “toxic environment”
According to an OHA press release:
As of May 2, OHA began providing a subset of statutorily required services, and beginning July 1, the remainder of those services will be provided directly by OHA, including:
- Monitoring communicable diseases and controlling outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic response.
- Ensuring access to safe drinking water.
- Ensuring access to WIC services.
- Licensing and inspecting food, pool and lodging facilities.
“I’m very happy that Curry County is entering a new era in public health for our citizens,” Commissioner Court Boice said after agreeing to the move last month. “We have been working closely with OHA to ensure a smooth transition and look forward to a strong future partnership.”
This remains a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]