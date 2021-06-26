Home
Curry County to officially transfer health services to OHA next Thursday

Curry County to officially transfer health services to OHA next Thursday

CURRY COUNTY, Ore —  The Oregon Health Authority will assume public health duties in Curry County next week, after County leaders voted for the transfer last April.

On Friday April 16th, the Curry County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 at an emergency meeting, to allow the state to take control of the County’s Public Health Department.

The vote followed a letter from the state a week before – citing the County’s lack of available staff members. At the time, Public Health Administrator Sherrie Ward was the only staff member handling the services.

OHA noted in their letter that the County, “is not currently capable of carrying out its [health] duties under state law.”

Commissioner Christopher Paasch, who voted against the transfer, told NBC5 news on April 23rd that two out of the three former employees quit unexpectedly. The WIC coordinator and the emergency services coordinator were the key positions that left.

According to an OHA press release:

As of May 2, OHA began providing a subset of statutorily required services, and beginning July 1, the remainder of those services will be provided directly by OHA, including:

  • Monitoring communicable diseases and controlling outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic response.
  • Ensuring access to safe drinking water.
  • Ensuring access to WIC services.
  • Licensing and inspecting food, pool and lodging facilities.

“I’m very happy that Curry County is entering a new era in public health for our citizens,” Commissioner Court Boice said after agreeing to the move last month. “We have been working closely with OHA to ensure a smooth transition and look forward to a strong future partnership.”

This remains a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.

