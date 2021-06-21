Cut Off Fire in Bonanza has burned around 1,000 acres

Jennifer Case, a spokesperson for ODF Klamath-Lake District, says the Cut Off Fire in Klamath County is fully lined, but there is no current estimate on containment.
She says aircraft, hand crews, bulldozers, and engines are all battling the fire.
“[We’re working on] structure protection and safety, then constructing those containment lines and strengthening them along with contingency lines,” she said.
Case says 125 structures are being threatened.
At this time, it’s unknown if any have been destroyed.
“I would just urge the public to stay out of the area, there are road closures for the firefighter’s safety, as well as public safety,” said Case.
She says a fire weather watch is going into effect Monday afternoon into the evening, due to hot temperatures and windy conditions.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
An ODF Incident Management Team is taking over the Cut Off Fire tonight.
For information on the latest evacuations, visit the Klamath County government Facebook page.
