Cutting trees for Christmas safely

MEDFORD, Ore. — Looking to chop down your own Christmas tree this year?
There are some tips you need to know to get your tree and make it home safe.
Victoria Shreeve, a manager at Blackbird in Medford, said a chainsaw is the quickest option, but a hand saw would be the next best thing and don’t forget them at home.
She said anyone going out to chop down their own tree should be prepared with essentials.
“We always suggest people have food and water with them and some warm blankets or clothes just that way that they’re prepared if they were to get stuck and be out there over night they would be okay that way they would have it until the morning when help could arrive,” Shreeve said.
Permits are five dollars and available at various locations including Blackbird and Grange Co-Op.
Also, Blackbird said customers can donate their tree permits and boy scouts will cut down and deliver a tree to them.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.