DA: Deadly force used by officer at Roseburg warming shelter was justified

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. —We’re learning new details in the investigation into an officer-involved shooting at a Roseburg warming shelter last month. The Douglas County Grand Jury concluded that the use of deadly force by the officer involved was justified. Police previously identifying the suspect as 20-year-old Mia Tulasi Dasa of Grants Pass.

It all started on February 27th when OSP received calls about a man dancing on the shoulder on I-5 northbound, near milepost 127. An OSP trooper said he appeared to be in an altered state of mind. He called mental health services and took him for a bite to eat before he was taken to the warming shelter on Stevens Street.

Volunteers say that night Dasa was experiencing hallucinations and paranoia. Police say Dasa then stabbed 3 people with scissors at the shelter.

When Roseburg police arrived, the Da’s office says Dasa charged an officer multiple times trying to grab his weapon. He was tased twice by two different officers and pepper sprayed but to no avail.

“It’s unmistakable at this point that Dasa is coming to maim or kill those officers with these scissors, at that point officer De Lu Fuente fires his duty weapon 3 times and Dasa goes down on the floor when he’s hit,” said Douglas County DA, Rick Wesenberg.

The DA says Dasa then plunged the scissors into his own neck.

He died from his injuries. The DA says the 6 officers involved used every tool to attempt to bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion.