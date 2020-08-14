Home
DA plans to argue man ‘motivated by prejudice’ in Medford protest incident

MEDFORD, Ore. — New details on the case against a White City man, who allegedly drove his truck into a crowd of protesters on June 1.

The incident happened during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Medford. 38-year-old Christopher Ryan Biggs pleaded not guilty to all charges, including unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and recklessly endangering another person.

According to court documents, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office plans to argue Biggs was ‘motivated by prejudice’.

Bigg’s next court appearance is in October.

