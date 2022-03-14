Daffodils blooming for CP Parks and Rec

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A local program raised over a thousand dollars for Central Point’s Parks and Rec Foundation. The Plant a Thousand Daffodils Program raised the money through donations and selling daffodil bulbs.

More than one hundred volunteers participated in planting bulbs in five public areas around the city. Over the course of the project, they planted 1,700 bulbs.

“Its been a great program, I’ve met wonderful people, I’ve had great experiences with the city with our donors with our volunteers, and I have the daffodil joy that coming up all over the city,” said Eden Foster, Co-Chair of Plant a Thousand Daffodils.

The programs next events are a poetry contest ending April 1st and an art contest ending April 15th all inspired by daffodils.

