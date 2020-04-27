Home
Dance studio turns to online classes

MEDFORD, Ore. — Even coronavirus can’t stop people from dancing.

Turning Point Dance transitioned its classes to Zoom and provides fresh content on their website for dancers.

The instructors are able to watch the students through the computer screen and correct form just as they would in person. Owner Aimee Wilson says they even found a way to host a virtual recital.

“We are having a red carpet event, where they’re all driving through, getting their costumes, having their pictures taken, while using social distancing and then that weekend we are having a special screening of our January performance,” Wilson said.

Wilson says after showing the January performance, they will have their own in-house recital.

