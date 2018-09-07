Dancing & Dining in the Streets event kicks off Friday in Medford

MEDFORD, ORE.– The non-profit organizations ACCESS and the Downtown Medford Association are partnering to bring Dancing and Dining in the Streets to downtown Medford, a free community event every Friday night in September from 5 – 7 p.m.
LINEUP:
Friday, Sept. 7 Battle of the DJs (Gemineye & Opie) 5-7 p.m.
Hip Hop dance performances/battles by Panache Dance Co
WHERE: RCC/SOU HEC plaza area, by the bookstore (S. Bartlett, between 8th & 9th St.)
Friday, Sept. 14 Broadway Phil & the Shouters 5-7 p.m.
WHERE: Alley behind Howiee’s between Main and 6th and Central (the alley cross)
Friday, Sept. 21 Danielle Kelly Soul Project 5-7 p.m.
WHERE: Vogel Plaza, 12 S Central Ave.
Friday, Sept. 28 The Evening Shades 5-7 p.m.
WHERE: S. Bartlett (where it crosses with Main St) & the alley in front of parking garage