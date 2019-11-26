Dangerous weather hits much of the U.S.

Dangerous weather is impacting the U.S. from coast to coast, all while AAA predicts the second-highest number of travelers in over a decade this week
For millions of Americans planning to travel this Thanksgiving, this is not the forecast they want to see:
Meteorologist Chad Myers said, “Eastern half of the country all wet, western half of the country all white. And we’re going to have slow travel tomorrow.”
More than 20 million people are under winter weather advisories, watches or warnings.
Hundreds of flights are canceled at Denver International Airport. Up to 15 inches of snow could fall there by the end of the day.
Drivers in the region are feeling the impact as parts of a major interstate from Colorado to the Nebraska border closed down.
In the northeast, ferocious winds and rain are expected.
Some airlines are waiving change fees ahead of anticipated delays.
Meanwhile, the West Coast is bracing for severe storms that could spark flash floods.
Greg Dealba is the superintendent of Caltrans’ Donner Pass area. Speaking about prepping for travel, he said, “Check their tires. If they have windshield washer fluid, plenty of gas, dress warm and just plan for delays.”
Crews in Southern California are battling a new growing wildfire north of Santa Barbara. The fire erupted Monday. Fueled by strong winds, it has burned thousands of acres and sparked evacuations.
The Cave Fire is burning under some of the toughest firefighting conditions anywhere in the world. We’re at the end of the dry season so the fuels are some of the driest that we have.