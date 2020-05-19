Home
Daniel Meyer Memorial Pool closed due to coronavirus

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Parks and Recreation commission has made the decision to not open the Daniel Meyer Memorial Pool for the 2020 season.

It says the decision is based on extraordinary requirements for pool operations related to COVID-19.

The pool historically opens for the season in June and offers swim lessons, lap swim, and recreational swimming to the community through mid-September each year.

