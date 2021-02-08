David’s Chair snow excursion possible through partnership with Oregon Spinal Cord Injury Connection

MEDFORD, Ore.. — A Portland-based non-profit is helping to make sure that the disabled get to experience beautiful southern Oregon, even in winter.
Oregon Spinal Cord Injury Connection in Portland is sponsoring David’s Chair‘s winter event at the Farewell Bend Snow Park in Union Creek Saturday, February 13th.
David’s Chair is a Medford non-profit helping to make the outdoors more accessible to people in wheelchairs in southern Oregon.
Casey Moore, with David’s Chair, said trips like this allow those with mobility challenges to experience freedom on terrain like snow or sand, terrain most wheelchairs cannot access.
“It’s tough, so to be able to have the freedom to go out there and move through it wherever you want to go and tow a sled behind you and get the kids out there interacting with you, it’s just a great feeling,” Moore said.
Chairs will be sanitized between each use.
The snow day excursion will take place Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can still register online at Davidschair.org.
Find out more about Oregon Spinal Cord Injury Connection.
