Day two at the Jackson County Fair 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – Wednesday is day two of the 2024 Jackson County Fair. As usual, there’s lots to look forward to for those who plan to attend.

Fair goers can expect a lot of the staple activities this time around, including concerts throughout the week featuring headliners 38 Special, Josh Turner, Clay Walker, and Queen Nation.

But outside of that, there will be the usual 4-H and FFA events, featuring all kinds of different livestock, as well as the high-flying fun at the carnival and much more.

There will also be a hula hoops show, a canine stunt dog show and an interactive reptile exhibit. And a trip to the Jackson County Fair isn’t complete without traditional fair food, with a variety of options, from the classic corn dogs, funnel cakes, french fries and teriyaki chicken.

Southern Oregon Food & Beverage owner, Daryl Whicheloe says he’s been setting up at the Jackson County Fair for 38 years.

I love this fair. It’s one of my favorite fairs we do in Oregon. We now have second and third generation families come to see us just to buy french fries from us. It just makes it a lot of fun. But now they’ve added some barbecue, some chicken and some different items that are new to the fair. I think you have to have traditional and you have to have some new and exciting things as well.

The Jackson County Fair is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. It wraps up Sunday night at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the Jackson County Fair website.

