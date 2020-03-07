Daylight Saving bills to appear on ballots

Home
Ore. — This could be the last time we spring forward on the West Coast.

Almost a year ago, lawmakers passed a bill that would keep daylight saving time year round. Washington and California followed suit and also passed similar bills.

Before the West Coast states can adopt the change, voters need to weigh in and Congress needs to approve it.  According to the senate bill, Oregonians could vote as soon as this November.

There is one county in eastern Oregon that would still spring forward: Malheur County.

