Deadline for no-cost fire debris clean up is tomorrow

SOUTHERN OREGON — The deadline to apply for Jackson County’s no-cost property clean-up is tomorrow.
Jackson County is 80% done with its residential clean-up.
After the deadline, you’ll still need to clean up your property, but it’ll be at your own expense.
“At this point, we’re still sticking to a 16-18 month timeline for when all work will be completed,” said Kevin Alvarado with the Oregon Debris Task Force.
To apply, call the wildfire debris cleanup hotline at 503-934-1700.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.