Deadline for no-cost fire debris clean up is tomorrow

SOUTHERN OREGON — The deadline to apply for Jackson County’s no-cost property clean-up is tomorrow.

Jackson County is 80% done with its residential clean-up.

After the deadline, you’ll still need to clean up your property, but it’ll be at your own expense.

“At this point, we’re still sticking to a 16-18 month timeline for when all work will be completed,” said Kevin Alvarado with the Oregon Debris Task Force.

To apply, call the wildfire debris cleanup hotline at 503-934-1700.

