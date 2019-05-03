Home
Death Investigation near downtown Medford

Medford, Ore — Breaking news overnight out of Medford.

Medford Police are are conducting an investigation just north of the downtown area at the Tiki Lodge Motel.

At 4:38a.m. Police Responded to the Tiki Lodge for a possible disturbance. Police forced entry into the motel room and found a deceased female.

Detective and a medical examiner are on scene. The Death is being treated as suspicious.

Part of Pine Street is closed off near Riverside Avenue as police conduct their investigation.

Police say that they are looking for someone.

 

