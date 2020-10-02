Home
Debby’s Diner re-opens in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Or.- A family-owned business is still standing among the devastation of the Almeda fire even as it’s neighbors were destroyed. Debby’s Diner opened their doors again for the first time this morning.

Debby’s Diner opened today for the first time since flames tore through the area over three weeks ago. But today wasn’t just about business- it was also about community.

The buildings around Debby’s Diner were destroyed by the Almeda fire, but the fast moving flames only left the diner with minor smoke damage.

The popular breakfast spot has served customers in Phoenix for over a decade.

Employees say they were determined to open Debby’s back up to it’s wounded community.

“Its nice to give some sense of normalcy back to the community even if it is a just a local restaurant opening, it’s something,” Debby’s Diner cook Zachary Lynch said.

The county cleared the restaurant as safe to enter two weeks ago.

Debby’s took that time to clean up minor smoke damage and regroup employees, some of whom lost their homes in the fire.

They say they are looking forward to having a cup of coffee with Rogue Valley residents once again.

