Decision 2020: Voter fatigue is real

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The 2020 Election has been historically divisive, but no matter their political affiliation, many Jackson Co. voters tell NBC5 they’re excited to get past this election.
Voters tell NBC5 they’re anxious and exhausted. It doesn’t matter who they voted for they said they want this election season to be over.
“I think that there’s just a lot of high anxiety right now,” said one Jackson Co. voter.
Many Jackson Co. voters said they’re apathetic about this election.
“Mainly just because of the state that our country is in, the level the rhetoric that you see,” said Tony Abbott.
Abbott said he’s usually happy doing his civic duty and voting. However, this year he just wants it to be over with and he is not alone.
“I expect there to be a little bit of turmoil tonight and tomorrow,” said Jackson Co. voter, Bill Roberts.
That divisiveness is turning people away from politics, especially when it’s harder than ever to get away from it.
“Every time I get on social media that’s all I see every day all day. It’s getting a little old,” said a Jackson Co. voter.
While everyone wants a winner tonight, they’re willing to wait for accurate results.
“I would like everybody who is entitled to vote to have their vote counted. And if it takes however long to do that’s what should be done,” said Roberts.
Regardless of their apathy toward Tuesday’s election 2020 has been a difficult year. Voters tell me that’s only motivated them more to vote.
