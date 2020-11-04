Decision 2020: Why the increase in voter turnout?

MEDFORD, Ore. – Gov. Kate Brown said earlier Tuesday 92% of eligible Oregon voters are registered within the state.
One reason for that is the Oregon Voter Motor Act, which automatically registers Oregonians when they get a driver’s license.
It passed in January 2016 but had been discussed for years.
While it’s increased the number of Oregon voters many people don’t choose a political party. Those that don’t, are then registered as non-affiliated.
“This is probably the first presidential election where the impact of [the Oregon Voter Motor Act] has really been seen,” said John Watt.
The former legislator and current lobbyist said it’s hard to analyze the effect of the Oregon voter motor act on this election.
While record-high voter turnout could be because of the automatic registration, it also could be because of the heightened emotions of this election.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]