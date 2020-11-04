Home
Decision 2020: Why the increase in voter turnout?

MEDFORD, Ore. – Gov. Kate Brown said earlier Tuesday 92% of eligible Oregon voters are registered within the state.

One reason for that is the Oregon Voter Motor Act, which automatically registers Oregonians when they get a driver’s license.

It passed in January 2016 but had been discussed for years.

While it’s increased the number of Oregon voters many people don’t choose a political party. Those that don’t, are then registered as non-affiliated.

“This is probably the first presidential election where the impact of [the Oregon Voter Motor Act] has really been seen,” said John Watt.

The former legislator and current lobbyist said it’s hard to analyze the effect of the Oregon voter motor act on this election.

While record-high voter turnout could be because of the automatic registration, it also could be because of the heightened emotions of this election.

