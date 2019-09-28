Home
Deer hunting season opens Saturday

Deer hunting season opens Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. — Saturday is National Hunting and Fishing Day in the United States and hunters in Oregon will celebrate with the opening of buck deer season.

While cougar and bear season is already underway, Oregonians can begin hunting deer on Saturday.

Over 100,000 hunters are expected to participate this season. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the deer population is fairly good this year and is right on the 10-year average.

“Park your car, hike out in the woods, be safe,” said Mathew Vargas with ODFW, “let people know where you’re at and just have fun.”

ODFW is also rolling out a new e-licensing/tagging system this year. Before you go out hunting they say to be sure to update your app, you should have version 2.2.0.

Also, be sure to buy your tag before the deadline, which is usually the day before the season starts.

Don’t forget to sync your app and login before you leave cell service.

