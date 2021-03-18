Déjà vu: Oregon woman arrested for not wearing mask in Texas

MEDFORD, Ore. —A local woman who made national headlines after refusing to wear a mask in a Texas bank was arrested again Wednesday, at a different business. 65-year-old Terry Lynn Wright, was arrested last week inside a bank in Galveston, Texas.
“Oh no, do not touch me, who do you think you are, back up back up some old lady is getting handcuffed here,” says Wright.
A Glaveston police officer recorded the confrontation inside the Bank of America branch with his body camera.
Wednesday, Texas City Police say the former Grants Pass resident was taken into custody after a similar incident at an Office Depot there.
Employees at the store called the police and said a customer who refused to wear a mask wouldn’t leave the store.
Wright was taken to an area hospital after complaining her foot was injured. She was treated for minor injuries and released.
A warrant was issued for her arrest.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.