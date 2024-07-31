Del Rio Vineyards holds 9th U-Pick Zinnia Flower Farm

GOLD HILL, Ore.- The Del Rio Vineyards hold its 9th U-Pick Zinnia Flower Farm.

Folks are welcome to peruse through the half acre of flowers all under the message of cultivating kindness.

Lena Freeman with Del Rio says the flower farm was created in 2016 by the owner Jolee Wallace as a way to give back to the community.

The flower farm is completely free and is open from dawn to dusk every day.

This season’s flower farm features zinnias, of course, but also some cornflowers and soon-to-bloom sunflowers.

Freeman says as time has gone on, more people come to pick a bouquet.

“We feel that everybody who comes through here- they’re a friend first… before they’re a customer, so we like to treat people with that same love and respect,” Freeman said.

Freeman’s advice? Park at the Vineyard and bring your own sheers and water.

C’mon, who doesn’t like flowers?

