Delivery girl greeted by a gun at the door

A Jimmy John’s employee attempted to deliver food on Oak St. and was greeted at the door with a gun.
Medford Police say the employee went to the wrong address around 10 p.m.
“I don’t think anyone would expect to be confronted with a handgun. That’s probably outside the norm,” says Chief Clausen of Medford Police.
Police attempted to make contact with the homeowner, but have yet to reach them.
Since food delivery services aren’t going anywhere, Medford Police are urging everyone to be safe.
“Its important to have the correct address and to certainly let your employees know where you’re going. And have an expected time to return in case there’s any issues along the way,” says Chief Clausen.
They have yet to make any arrests as this is an ongoing investigation. NBC5 has attempted to contact the Jimmy Johns franchise owner, but has yet to get a response.
