Delta Airlines installs hand sanitizer stations in planes

(NBC NEWS) — Delta Airlines is going the extra mile trying to keep flyers healthy.
The world’s second-largest passenger carrier saying it’s installing hand sanitizer stations inside its planes. Delta is the first U.S. airline to do so.
The company began installing the stations onboard their Boeing 757-200 planes, last Friday. Other planes will have the stations available in the coming weeks. The sanitizers will be placed at the boarding door and next to bathrooms. Depending on plane size, some could have up to five sanitizing stations.
Delta has also blocked middle seats in rows to create passenger distance for Coronavirus safety.
