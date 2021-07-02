Delta variant accounts for a quarter COVID-19 cases nationwide

MEDFORD, Ore. – While Oregon is reopening, a new variant is causing concern in Oregon. It’s called the Delta variant and it’s in Oregon.
Jackson County Public Health said there are reportedly 13 cases within the state. The Delta variant is the most concerning variant to experts. It’s the one that has been wreaking havoc in places like India killing thousands. But people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 may not need to worry. It’s those who aren’t vaccinated that are seeing adverse symptoms.
“If we can greatly reduce the number of people getting covid, we will simultaneously be reducing the possibility of variant spread,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Director of Jackson County Public Health.
The Delta variant now accounts for a quarter of all new cases in the country and has been detected in all 50 states.
Dr. Shames reminds people that you can still get the COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson County Public Health.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]