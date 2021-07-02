Home
Delta variant accounts for a quarter COVID-19 cases nationwide

MEDFORD, Ore. – While Oregon is reopening, a new variant is causing concern in Oregon. It’s called the Delta variant and it’s in Oregon.

Jackson County Public Health said there are reportedly 13 cases within the state. The Delta variant is the most concerning variant to experts. It’s the one that has been wreaking havoc in places like India killing thousands. But people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 may not need to worry. It’s those who aren’t vaccinated that are seeing adverse symptoms.

“If we can greatly reduce the number of people getting covid, we will simultaneously be reducing the possibility of variant spread,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Director of Jackson County Public Health.

The Delta variant now accounts for a quarter of all new cases in the country and has been detected in all 50 states.

Dr. Shames reminds people that you can still get the COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson County Public Health.

