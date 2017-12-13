Democrats host healthcare forum

MEDFORD, Ore. — The next election may be many months away but Jackson County Democrats are already inviting voters to hear what they have to say about healthcare.
Democratic candidates vying for US Congress and State Senate seats gave Southern Oregon voters an idea of how they would handle healthcare.
The consensus among them was that healthcare is a right that should be available to everyone.
“I was pleased that some of them mentioned what we’re doing right now, which I do believe is the Coordinated Care Organizations,” said voter Don Bruland
“Medical bankruptcy is a — I mean there’s so many people that don’t have health insurance and if they don’t have health insurance, they’re just one accident away from bankruptcy,” explained Jim Crary, running for Congressional District 2.
Since the candidates mostly agree on the issues… For much of the audience… It came down to which person will be the best to bring the change they want in 2018.