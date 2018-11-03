Democrats leading in Jackson Co. voter turnout

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Elections Office is gearing up for a busy Monday as ballots are expected to come in all weekend long.
The office was all caught up with ballots as of Friday night heading into next week’s election.
Jackson County was at 40.4 percent voter turnout, that’s just over 62,000 total counted ballots.
Democrats’ turnout percentage was 53.2 percent, just over a four percent lead over Republicans, who were at 49.3 percent.
Jackson County elections officials said they expect to see a total of 65 percent turnout by the end, but the results really depend on who turns in their ballots between now and Tuesday.
“There could be a big group of people who decide to wait until the last minute to vote,” said Chris Walker, Jackson County Clerk.
The elections office said Thursday was the last day to mail in your ballots. The office is now urging anyone who hasn’t mailed their ballots to turn them in to an official drop site.
“If you have not mailed your ballot in, please do not,” said Walker. “We want to make sure it gets to us here, at the elections office, by 8:00 [p.m.] election night.”
The official ballot drop sites are at library locations across Jackson County. You can find one in Ashland, Phoenix, Central Point, Eagle Point, Rogue River and right outside the elections office at 1101 West Main Street in Medford.
For a full list of drop box locations near you, go to http://www.oregonvotes.gov/dropbox.