Deputies investigate White City shooting

WHITE CITY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot in White City at the intersection of Division Road and Carr Street.
Dispatch received a 911 call just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they say they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.
One witness was there as emergency crews rushed to the man’s aid.
“I had just looked that way and didn’t see anybody and there was this one guy over there just kneeling on the ground, sitting there on his side. I thought they might have been responding to him getting hit by a car or something,” said the anonymous witness.
The extent of the man’s injury is unknown at this time.
Deputies are asking anyone with any information on the case to give them a call.