Deputies rescue deer from frozen Upper Klamath Lake

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies rescued a stranded deer from the ice on Upper Klamath Lake Friday morning.
Police were called out a little after 7:00 a.m. when a buck deer was spotted out about 100 feet on the ice near Sunset Beach.
Deputies Terry Brown and Miguel Pena used a metal canoe and an ice pick to inch their way out to the deer.
They were able to use a lasso to rope the buck’s horns, and pull him to safety just before 8:30.
