Diamond Lake Resort hosting snow bike races

MEDFORD, Ore. — Fun in the snow as Diamond Lake Resort is set to host the third round of a national snow bike race series.
The snow bike races will be at the resort on Saturday, February 20th.
This race is the only one in Oregon, Washington and the Cascades.
Spectators are welcome, with masks required.
Race Director, Ron Dillon, said the tubing hill is close to the race so it’s the perfect environment for groups and families.
“People are going stir-crazy and they’re desperate for something to do to get out of the house and go have some fun,” Dillon said. “This is cheap entertainment and a great excuse to run up to Diamond Lake,” he added.
Vendors will be there to allow the public to take demo rides.
