Digital Grants helping teach the next generation of journalists

Medford, Ore — A local public charter school is helping teach the next generation of journalists with a new elective program.
Thanks to a charter grant, elective students at Kids Unlimited Public Charter School in Medford are learning to be anchors, reporters, camera operators and editors.
Each week the students produce a 5 minute news broadcast that runs for the whole school to see.
“It helps them get their creativity going and it’s also helpful for them especially since we’re including more technology in the real world,” said Digital Media Teacher Orlando Delacruz.
The digital media program also includes newspaper, yearbook and a t-shirt screen-printing elective.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.