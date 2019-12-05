Home
Discarded fireplace ash likely caused Medford fire, investigators say

MEDFORD, Ore. – A fire a few blocks from Medford’s Hawthorne Park was quickly put out before major damage could be caused.

At about 10:20 Thursday morning, Medford Fire-Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 100 block of Geneva Street.

When crews arrived, they were able to extinguish the fire outside of a garage before it caused any major damage to the inside of the building.

The fire is believed to have started from fireplace ash that was put into a plastic bin near the garage.

Firefighters said to be careful when discarding woodstove ash and ensure it’s been soaked with water or otherwise disposed of in a safe location.

