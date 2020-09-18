Displaced voters can still receive their 2020 election ballots

Medford, Ore — Jackson County elections officials have a plan in place for voters displaced by the Almeda and South Obenchain fires.
County Clerk Chris Walker says after the fires, the county partnered with the Postal Service to ensure all voters have a way to receive their ballots.
Walker says voters can receive a ballot no matter where they are staying, that includes relief and evacuation shelters like the Jackson County Expo.
All they need to do is change their mailing address.
“You have every right to access a ballot and to easily be able to vote, what we need is for you to make that effort to update your mailing address so we know where to send your ballot,” said Chris Walker.
You can update your temporary address at Oregonvotes.gov/myvote or in person at the Jackson County Elections Office.
Overseas and military ballots mail out today, absentee ballots October 5th, and local voter ballots will mail out October 16th.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.